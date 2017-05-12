WIN On Fresh: Linkin Park + Blink 182Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHELifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

Switchfoot Wants to Give Your Mom a Special ‘Thank You’ For Mother’s Day

May 12, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Switchfoot

Mother’s Day arrives this weekend and it’s important to let all the moms around the world know just how much they are loved. Switchfoot‘s Jon Foreman delivered that message accompanied by the story of Madel, a “super hero mom” at the CURE hospital in the Philippines.

“Madel is the Queen of High 5s and hugs. Her laugh is infectious. More than anything, Madel fiercely loves the children and the families who walk through the doors of the Tebow CURE Hospital,” says Foreman. Watch the full message below.

 

Foreman also recorded an acoustic version of “I Won’t Let You Go” for the occasion.

 

Switchfoot will be on tour with Lifehouse on their Looking For Summer tour, which stops in Brooklyn at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk on August 12. Enter to win tickets to the show HERE (contest ends 5/14).

 

