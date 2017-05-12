WIN On Fresh: Linkin Park + Blink 182Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHELifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

Karen and Jeffrey Play ‘Who’d You Rather? Bad Celeb Mom Edition’

May 12, 2017 10:00 AM

With Mother’s Day approaching, Karen and Jeffrey decided to pay homage to all of the mamas…even the bad ones! This morning, they played a game of ‘Who’d You Rather: Bad Celeb Mom Edition’, where they had to pick which bad celeb mom they’d rather have.

Listen below to see if Jeffrey would choose Octomom or Mama June to be his mom!

 

Which bad celeb mom would you rather have? Pick one and comment below!

  • Kris Jenner or Dina Lohan?
  • Kate Gosselin or Kate Moss?
  • Octomom or Mama June (Honey Boo Boo’s mom)?
  • Courtney Love or Teresa Guidice?

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

