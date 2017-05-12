WIN On Fresh: Linkin Park + Blink 182Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHELifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

Karen and Jeffrey Mourn the Loss of ‘Cellino and Barnes’

May 12, 2017 8:24 AM

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey held a funeral for the famous NYC law firm Cellino and Barnes.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the personal injury attorneys are ending their decades-long partnership and that Ross Cellino Jr. is actually suing Stephen Barnes for reasons unknown!

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey mourn the loss of the iconic Cellino and Barnes commercial below!

 

What’s your favorite cheesy local TV commercial? Comment below?

Read more about the Cellino and Barnes split @ CBS New York.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

