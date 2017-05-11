WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHELifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

What’s Your #HotMessMomMoment Of The Week? Karen Reveals Hers!

May 11, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: kids, parenting

This morning, Karen revealed her hilarious #HotMessMomMoment of the week. On Wednesday, she was late to her daughter’s track meet and then had to rush to make her son’s band and choir concert — only to find out that he wasn’t coming on stage for another hour!

To make matters worse, she had a major fail when she tried to take a picture of her son during the concert.

Listen below to find out how she embarrassed herself during the concert!

 

What’s your #HotMessMomMoment of the week? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live