WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHEOneRepublic OR Train | Lifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

#JesusFixIt: What Do You Do When Your Kid Has a Meltdown?

May 10, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: kids, parenting

This morning, Jeffrey — who is thinking about adopting a child, asked Karen for advice on how to handle kids when they have meltdowns. One of Jeffrey’s friends came over to his apartment last night with her 4-year-old son and he literally had a screaming and crying fit because his tablet wasn’t working!

How do you think Jeffrey handled the meltdown? Listen below to find out!

What do you do when your kid has a meltdown? Comment below!

While you’re in the mood, here’s Parents Magazine’s list of 10 Ways to Tame Your Kid’s Tantrums >>

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live