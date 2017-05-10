JesusFixIt: What Do You Do When Your Kid Has a Meltdown?

This morning, Jeffrey — who is thinking about adopting a child, asked Karen for advice on how to handle kids when they have meltdowns. One of Jeffrey’s friends came over to his apartment last night with her 4-year-old son and he literally had a screaming and crying fit because his tablet wasn’t working!

How do you think Jeffrey handled the meltdown? Listen below to find out!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey