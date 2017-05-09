TabooTuesday: Have You Ever Stolen Something?

It’s #TabooTuesday, where Karen and Jeffrey try to find out things you’ve always wanted to know but never had the nerve to ask.

After hearing a story about a group of friends who skipped out on a bill at a bar in Milwaukee, Jeffrey decided to ask “Have you ever stolen something?”

Christine, who was in for Karen this morning, revealed that she recently stole an avocado! Jeffrey, on the other hand, stole something from someone’s home during a Halloween party years ago…

Find out what Jeffrey stole when you listen below!

Have YOU ever stolen something? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey