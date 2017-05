Enter now for your chance to win a pair of passes to see an advanced screening of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Tuesday, May 23rd at a Manhattan theater.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him.

See it in theaters everywhere May 26th.