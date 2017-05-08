Celebrate the First-Ever New York Music Month in June

New York City is known the world over as a virtual Mecca for musicians; with Hip Hop, Jazz, Rock, Funk, Punk, Electronic and the full gamut of genres finding a home in many of the city’s hidden corners and massive venues. This June, the city is planning to celebrate and support the Big Apple’s musical past, present and future with the first-ever New York Music Month (NYMM), offering up free and paid concerts, workshops, tours, conferences and more, including over 2,000 hours worth of free rehearsal space that will be paid for by the city.

“The idea is to really highlight all the incredible things that are happening in music in New York City that are already concentrated in the month of June, but also to bring some new elements to the table,” Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin told Billboard in a recent interview.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is also looking forward to the initiative, saying in a press release, “throughout its history, New York City’s diversity has fueled remarkable innovations in the arts — and nowhere is this clearer than the city’s music industry.”

–Joe Cingrana/WNEW