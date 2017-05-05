Jennifer Lopez Tries Not to Talk to James Corden about A-Rod

By Robyn Collins

James Corden put Jennifer Lopez in the hot seat on The Late Late Show Thursday night (May 4). Coden started out by saying, “You’ve been spending some time in Miami,” then pretended to forget who Lopez is currently dating, but kept fishing for an answer.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up about A-Rod on ‘Ellen’

Ultimately the pop superstar admitted to spending time with past Yankee’s former star third baseman, Alex Rodriguez.

“A Rod? That’s his name, right? Alex Rodriguez?” Corden teased.

“YES!” Lopez laughed. “He’s the best. You would love him… honestly, he’s a great guy. He’s fun, he’s awesome.”

Corden went on to ask if she called him A-Rod? J Lo said that she calls him Alex, to which Corden replied with tears. We can’t tell if they are real or pretend tears.

Lopez, who will debut her new international dance competition show World of Dance on May 30, was all smiles and giggles as she talked about her new beau — even when Corden said, “You’re glowing in the same way I would glow if I were to kiss A-Rod.”

Watch the interview here: