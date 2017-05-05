WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8 + 9OneRepublic OR Train | Lifehouse & SwitchfootGavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

#CincoDeMayo: What’s the Craziest Thing That Ever Happened To You While Drinking Tequila?

May 5, 2017 10:00 AM

This morning, in honor of Cinco de Mayo, Jeffrey gave Karen and Intern Anthony an assignment. They had to complete the sentence: “I Was Drinking Tequila And Then . . .” Can you guess whether it was Karen or Intern Anthony who ended up on a stranger’s couch after a night of drinking tequila?

Also, listen below to find out who was almost taken down by a SWAT team at a bar after drinking tequila!

 

What’s your crazy “I Was Drinking Tequila And Then . . .” moment? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live