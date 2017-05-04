Slightly Odd Ways for Expecting Moms to Tell if it’s a Boy or Girl

Old wives tales abound with ways to tell whether an expecting mom is carrying a boy or girl in her oven; from carrying a baby bump high or low to the feel of your skin (moist or dry) and even the feel of your hair — but there are also a few other, slightly odd, ways to tell.

Odd, like…

The baking soda test: Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with your pee. If it fizzes, it’s a boy; if not, it’s a girl. Maybe…

Foot temp: Are your feet colder than usual? Could be a boy. If the Fahrenheit of your feets doesn’t seem to have changed, you may be carrying a girl.

Dad’s weight: If Dad’s weight doesn’t fluctuate, you could be having a boy. But if he gets rounder at the same rate as mom, a girl could be on the way.

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7