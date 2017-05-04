WIN On Fresh: Harry StylesCash Me @ 8Gavin James | Matchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

Want To Make $140k Per Year As a Waitress in NYC? Apply HERE!

May 4, 2017 9:47 AM

If you want to make $140,000 a year as a waiter in NYC, you should apply to work at one of Mario Batali’s restaurants. He recently said that his waiters who work four or five days at his restaurants Babbo and Del Posto can make from $130,000- $130,000 a week — in tips!

This morning, Karen revealed that she was once a waitress. Listen below to find out the craziest tip she’s ever received!

If you’ve ever waited tables, what’s the craziest tip you’ve ever made? Comment below!

Read more HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live