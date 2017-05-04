Want To Make $140k Per Year As a Waitress in NYC? Apply HERE!

If you want to make $140,000 a year as a waiter in NYC, you should apply to work at one of Mario Batali’s restaurants. He recently said that his waiters who work four or five days at his restaurants Babbo and Del Posto can make from $130,000- $130,000 a week — in tips!

This morning, Karen revealed that she was once a waitress. Listen below to find out the craziest tip she’s ever received!

If you’ve ever waited tables, what’s the craziest tip you’ve ever made? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen & Jeffrey