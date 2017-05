CBS Radio’s #SPFVegas2017 performer Hailee Steinfeld dropped by the Adorama Theater/StubHub Stage at Fresh 102.7 to chat with morning host Jeffrey (Karen & Jeffrey) about her experience at this year’s Met Gala.

Watch the full interview above.

Watch #haileesteinfeld teach @HolaJeffrey how to NAIL a pose on the red carpet! #Haiz #MostGirls #PowerStance #CONNECT 👠🔥👠 A post shared by Karen + Jeffrey (@karenandjeffrey) on May 4, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

—Karen & Jeffrey/Fresh 102.7