Harry Styles Releases New Single ‘Sweet Creature’

Harry Styles has released his new single “Sweet Creature.”

The song is the second to be released from Styles’ forthcoming self-titled solo debut album, which will be released on May 12.

The track was written by Styles and Thomas Hull and was produced by Kid Harpoon with additional production by Jeff Bhasker, Alex Salibian and Tyler Johnson.

Previously, the former One Direction singer had released the album’s lead single “Sign of the Times.”

