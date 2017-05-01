WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8Gavin James | Shawn MendesMatchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | #SPFLasVegas2017More »

Win Tickets To See OneRepublic Or Train In Concert

May 1, 2017 1:38 AM

Celebrate the beginning of the summer concert season with “National Concert Day” and special offer of $20 tickets at LiveNation.com now through May 9th.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the following concerts:

  • One Republic on Friday, July 28th at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • One Republic on Saturday, July 29th at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • Train on Friday, June 9th at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Train on Wednesday, June 14th at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live