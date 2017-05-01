Win Tickets To See OneRepublic Or Train In Concert

Celebrate the beginning of the summer concert season with “National Concert Day” and special offer of $20 tickets at LiveNation.com now through May 9th.
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the following concerts:
- One Republic on Friday, July 28th at PNC Bank Arts Center
- One Republic on Saturday, July 29th at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Train on Friday, June 9th at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Train on Wednesday, June 14th at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater