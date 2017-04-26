Drake World’s Most Popular Artist, Has Award to Prove It

By Hayden Wright

Drake has officially been named the “world’s most popular recording artist” of 2016 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Related: Drake’s Dad Explains Why Home Invader Only Got Soft Drinks

Of course, his success is no secret. His releases consistently break streaming records and create brand new ones, and his album sales and popularity on social media outshine other acts. Drake the world’s most popular recording artist. The distinction comes on the heels of Views and the success of “One Dance,” which the organization named 2016’s best-selling single. Views made the third-place spot for best-selling album.

Drake ranks just ahead of David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber—and the report has good news for the music industry, reports Pollstar. Last year, revenue from recorded music was up 5.9 percent compared to 2015, thanks to high-profile releases like Views and Adele’s 25. This marks the fastest rate of growth since streaming and downloading became a thing 20 years ago.

For the first time ever, digital platforms accounted for 50 percent of all music revenue, even though download revenue fell by 20.5 percent. Streaming made up the difference with 60.4 percent growth over 2015. If streaming platforms are the future, Drake is leading the way.