Madonna Calls Potential Biopic Producers Charlatans and Fools

By Abby Hassler

Universal Studios recently picked up the rights to Elyse Hollander’s “Blonde Ambition” screenplay and is developing a Madonna biopic by the same name.

The film will center around the iconic superstar’s early life in 1980s New York and the events surrounding her debut album and apparently, Madonna isn’t happy about it.

Taking to social media to publicly express her disapproval, she wrote, “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. 📚Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. 🤡. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society. ✍️🙃”

