Bananarama to Reunite (After 29 Years) for First-Ever Tour

By Hayden Wright

Nearly 30 cruel summers have passed since Bananarama disbanded in 1988, but the original lineup has announced a 2017 tour of Great Britain.

Believe it or not, it’s the band’s first tour ever—despite their 80s hits like “Venus” and “I Heard a Rumour,” the girl group never embarked on a formal tour. Since then, the women have affectionately reflected on their past lives as pop icons. What’s it like to be an ex-member of Bananarama? It’s cool as hell.

“Wherever I go, I’m Siobhan from Bananarama. People wet their knickers when they find that out,” Siobhan Fahey told The Guardian. She recalled meeting Rick Ross: “I forgot to tell you! He literally bowed. He said, ‘Oh my God, you guys were so cool. I really want to do a dancehall remix of ‘Cruel Summer.””

In addition to their November-December tour, Bananarama will hit the studio together. Though they can’t promise an album, Sara Dallin says a single is in the works.

“We’re looking at doing a single, but I’m not sure I was supposed to say that,” she said. If the U.K. dates go well, they say, they’ll consider a U.S. tour.

Here’s a full list of dates for Bananarama’s 2017 tour:

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/13 – Blackpool, UK @ Blackpool Opera House

11/15 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

11/16 – York, UK @ Barbican

11/17 – Barbican, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

11/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

11/26 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC

11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall

11/28 – Plymouth, UK @ Pavillions

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

12/01 – Ipswitch, UK @ Ipswitch Regent

12/02 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavillion