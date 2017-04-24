WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8Gavin James | Shawn MendesMatchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | #SPFLasVegas2017More »

The State Of NY May Owe You Some Money! Find Out How You Can Get It & Which Celebs Are Owed Money

April 24, 2017 7:53 AM

The state of New York may owe you some money and this morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed how you can get it! Jeffrey found a website that documents unclaimed funds and found a couple of celebs that are owed money by the state of NY.

Some of the celebs that are owed money by NY state include Beyonce, Derek Jeter, Jerry Seinfeld, Gisele Bundchen and First Lady Melania Trump.

Go here to see if you have unclaimed funds >>

Listen to hear how you can find out if you are owed money below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

