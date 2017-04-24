FM Magazine: City Harvest’s 23rd Annual Evening of Practical Magic

Deb Gordon’s guest was Gregory Boroff, Chief External Relations Officer at City Harvest, the world’s first food rescue organization founded in New York in 1982, which rescues excess food from all segments of the food industry to foster its mission to feed hungry New Yorkers.

“City Harvest is the private response to hunger in New York City. This year we will rescue 55 million pounds of nutritious food, and deliver it to 500 programs across the five boroughs,” said Boroff.

“Our history is with the restaurants…and that certainly still is the core of our organization, but now food comes from farmers and green markets – really anywhere there is excess food. There’s no reason for that food not to make it into the plates of people who need it.”

Mr. Boroff also discussed City Harvest’s Healthy Neighborhoods nutrition education program and mobile market, which are part of the organization’s practical solutions to the city’s hunger problem.

“It’s important that people have access to healthy, nutritious food…that people know how to prepare that food,” said Boroff. “We have over 400 thousand children who face hunger every day in our city and we want to make sure that kids have access to vegetables and fruits.”

Spotlighted City Harvest’s Evening of Practical Magic gala happening on April 25th at Cipriani 42nd Street . At the event, hosted by designer and cookbook author, Zac Posen, City Harvest will honor long time supporters Lise and Michael Evans; City Harvest Food Council member, Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; and Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, for their commitment to fighting hunger in New York City.

“Chelsea has really been involved for many years she was just there recently repacking 25 thousand pounds of grapefruit for us, she was there within weeks after giving birth to her first child — volunteering, she’s been there in the wee hours of the morning after Hurricane Sandy, she and her family have been supporters of the organization and really of hunger relief organizations across the country for quite some time,” said Boroff.

City Harvest will launch its “1.4 Million Reasons to Believe” campaign at the event, to raise funds for the free programs and services they provide to nearly one and a half million New Yorkers in need.

“We are very proud to say that we have never charged for food. That’s why events like our Evening of Practical Magic are really important. As people depend on us to receive fresh food, we depend on our supporters,” said Boroff.

“New Yorkers care about New Yorkers…that has always been true, and that will always be true, New Yorkers take care of New Yorkers.”

For more information about City Harvest, the “1.4 Million Reasons to Believe” campaign, and other ways to help, visit www.cityharvest.org.