#TBT Question: What’s The Very First Thing You Remember?

April 20, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: throwback thursday

Since it’s #ThrowbackThursday, Karen and Jeffrey took it all the way back to their very first memories ever!

Karen’s first memory was when she was five-years-old and her and her brother decided to try to knock out their two front teeth by hitting their heads on their wooden headboards in order to get some money!

Jeffrey’s first memory was when he was kindergarten and it includes… rainbow toast????

What is the very first thing that you remember?

Listen below to hear Karen and Jeffrey’s first memories:

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

