WIN On Fresh: Cash Me @ 8Gavin James | Lifehouse/SwitchfootShawn MendesMatchbox Twenty/Counting Crows | More »

Jeffrey Is Getting Parenting Advice From… Celebs?

April 17, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: kids, parenting

Jeffrey and his husband have been thinking about adopting a child and Jeffrey has admittedly been super nervous about it. This morning, Jeffrey said he’s been googling parenting advice and actually found some interesting advice from celebs.

See Also: 11 of the Weirdest Parenting Tips From Celebrities >>

Can you guess which celeb thinks it’s completely okay to walk around butt naked in front of their child for days? Listen below!

 

What’s the craziest parenting advice you’ve ever received?

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live