Who Did Karen Punch in the Stomach While She Was in Labor?

April 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Blake Lively, parenting, Pregnancy, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently revealed that hubby Ryan Reynolds played Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” as she gave birth to their daughter back in 2014.

This morning, Jeffrey asked Karen, who has given birth to three kids, what her birthing playlist was and she said that it should have been a song from a horror movie because that’s how much pain she was in during labor!

Listen to hear all about Karen’s delivery and who she ended up punching in the stomach in the delivery room!

 

What would your birthing playlist be?

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

