FM Magazine: Tribeca N.O.W. at Tribeca Film Festival

Deb Gordon’s guest was Liza Domnitz, Programmer of Feature Films and Tribeca N.O.W. (New Online Work). The Tribeca N.O.W program will run during the Tribeca Film Festival and include a showcase of new work from emerging talent, and special screenings from online networks.

The Tribeca NOW program was created 4 years ago to recognize groundbreaking new artists and brings an array of genres and subject matter to the online platform.

“We’re really excited to be able to give them the platform to put their films out there,” said Domnitz.

“I think we’ve done a good job this year…whether it be improvised comedy, to character pieces, documentary pieces about folks in Brooklyn, we have some genre content about urban legends…a really, really great mix of people making fantastic work.”

“Last year, we expanded the Tribeca New Online Work program to include some special screenings…more high profile, that’s where the new online work of it all comes in,” said Domnitz.

Now in its 16th year, the Tribeca Film Festival, started by actor Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff shortly after 911 to help bring people back to downtown New York, has grown to become a world-class festival, renowned for featuring quality, innovative and entertaining fare.

“We are a young Festival, I think people forget that sometimes…but it has grown into something that people are excited about every year…it’s very special to us, it’s very special to our founders, and I think it’s become so to the community, as well,” said Domnitz.

Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, runs April 19th through April 30th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TribecaFilm.com .

See below for a sampling of the Tribeca N.O.W. programming, some of which will also be available online after their Tribeca Film Festival premieres.

Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock, directed by Josh Fox, James Spione, Myron Dewey, written by Floris White Bull, Josh Fox, Myron Dewey. (USA) – World Premiere, Executive produced by Shailene Woodley and captures the story of Native-led defiance that forever changed how we fight for clean water, our environment and the future of our planet.

Crypt TV’s Monster Madness, directed by Ben Franklin & Anthony Melton, Alexander Babaev, Jon Kovel, Nicholas Mihm, John William Ross, Gabriel Younes and more. (USA) – World Premiere, Narrative and Non-Scripted. Features some of the best and biggest character shorts from the digital brand’s scare makers.

Woman of a Certain Age, created, written by, and starring Kate Dearing, co-directed by Amanda Cowper and Sami Kriegstein and co-produced by Dearing, Cowper, and Kriegstein- (USA) World Premiere. Kate confronts the daily challenges of being an adult, she is spontaneously visited by versions of herself at different ages.

HEROIN, directed by Jessica Beshir (USA) – World Premiere. For an artist, free will is just an illusion. Heroin explores the creative process, inspiration and alternative reality of an artist.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW