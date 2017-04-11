WIN On Fresh: Gavin JamesShawn MendesEd Sheeran | More »

Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie to Join ‘Kinky Boots’ Cast

This will be Urie's first Broadway debut as he takes the stage from May 26 to August 6. April 11, 2017 1:29 PM
This summer, Panic! At the Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Lufti revealed the Grammy-nominated singer will join the cast from May 26 through August 6.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company,” Urie said. “I’m a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast.”

Kinky Boots is the winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Urie will take over for current cast member, Killian Donnellyin. 

Panic! At The Disco will wrap their “Death Of A Bachelor Tour” later this week.

 

 

