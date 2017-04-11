Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters Contribute to Planned Parenthood 7-Inch Series

By Annie Reuter

Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters and St. Vincent are three of many artists contributing to a new 7-inch record series in support of Planned Parenthood. Common, Feist, Sleater-Kinney, Margaret Atwood and comedians Jenny Slate, Margaret Cho and Janeane Garofalo have also provided exclusive recordings. There will also be a track by the late indie rocker Elliott Smith.

Each track will be released digitally before being compiled into a limited edition 7-inch box set, reports NME.

“Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood,” a Facebook page for the project states. “If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings. 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected.”

Kristen Stewart directed a new video featuring Chvrches’ music for the project, while John Legend, St. Vincent and Zach Galifianakis teamed up to record “Loving You.”

