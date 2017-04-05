Were You Offended By Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad?

This Morning, Karen and Jeffrey weighed in on Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad, where she is seen joining a group of protesters and offers a Pepsi to a police officer.

Jeffrey was heated about the ad, saying that the commercial was a very cheap way to sell Pepsi, while Karen didn’t really see what all the hoopla surrounding the commercial was all about.

Pepsi has since apologized and pulled the ad.

After initially standing by a controversial ad starring Kendall Jenner, Pepsi's pulled the commercial and apologized https://t.co/ULsyu5av18 pic.twitter.com/axUuClVQDb — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2017

