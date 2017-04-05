WIN On Fresh: Shawn MendesEd SheeranGoo Goo DollsHansonMore »

Were You Offended By Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad?

April 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: kendall jenner

This Morning, Karen and Jeffrey weighed in on Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad, where she is seen joining a group of protesters and offers a Pepsi to a police officer.

Jeffrey was heated about the ad, saying that the commercial was a very cheap way to sell Pepsi, while Karen didn’t really see what all the hoopla surrounding the commercial was all about.

Pepsi has since apologized and pulled the ad.

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey’s take on the commercial below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

