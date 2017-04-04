Join Fresh 102.7 at the American Cancer Society’s ‘Relay For Life’ 2017

In more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries, Relay For Life events comprise the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Each Relay For Life event is special to its community, but the movement’s true power lies in the combined commitment of thousands of participants, volunteers, and supporters to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

At Relay For Life events, communities across the globe come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has already taken too much. The funds you raise truly make a difference in the fight against cancer – just ask one of the nearly 14 million cancer survivors who will celebrate another birthday this year!

Relay For Life teams take turns walking or running around a track or path at a local high school, park, or fairground – and even camp out overnight for some of our events. Events are up to 24 hours long, and because cancer never sleeps, each team is asked to have at least one participant on the track at all times.

To learn more or to start a team, please go to www.relayforlife.org.

**Join Fresh 102.7 at the following Relay For Life events in the Tri-state area:

**April 7, 5pm-5am | Relay For Life of Adelphi University

April 21, 6pm | Relay For Life of Seton Hall

April 28, 12pm-12am | Relay For Life of St. John’s University (SI)

April 28, 2pm-2am | Relay For Life of Montclair State

April 29, 6pm-6am | Relay For Life of New York University

**April 29, 5pm-5am | Relay For Life of Hofstra University

**May 19, 6pm-6am | Relay For Life of Franklin Lakes, Oakland, Wyckoff

May 19, 6pm-6am | Relay For Life of Commack

May 20, 1pm-5am | Relay For Life of Wayne

June 2, 6pm | Relay For Life of Ramsey

June 3, 6pm-6am | Relay For Life of Northport

June 9, 5pm-5:30am | Relay For Life of Howell

June 16, 5pm-6am | Relay For Life of Paramus