OnTheList with Xtine: 7 Famous Collaborations You’ve Never Heard Before

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

I’ve noticed a trend towards collaborations lately. Practically every other song I play on Fresh is The Chainsmokers and (insert artist here). I kind of feel like they’re all starting to sound the same. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for artists working together. I get downright giddy when I hear some of my favorites are toiling away in the studio. Two artists that are successful on their own putting their songwriting powers together is a guaranteed a hit, right? Well, not exactly. It seems the collaborations I like never got their rightful time to shine.

Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly – “I Was Made for Loving You”

This one proved that having Ed Sheeran on a song does not guarantee a hit. I remember being blown away when I heard this collaboration with Tori Kelly. I loved the lyrics and thought it was just beautiful. Grammy worthy for sure. Two gorgeously blended voices teamed Ed’s songwriting, strings, and lyrics about falling in love; this can’t lose! We never played it on Fresh and it certainly wasn’t up for any Grammys. I feel like the world missed out on this one.

The last time Ed was here, he admitted this was the one song he wished he would’ve kept for himself.

Ed Sheeran and Christina Perri – “Be My Forever”

This was my favorite song on Christina Perri‘s Head or Heart album. The first really happy song from her, a fun upbeat melody and of course her voice is amazing and Ed, well he just makes everything better. Something weird went down here because when it came time for this song to be a single it was not Ed on it anymore. I don’t know if it was record company politics or personal stuff but it kind of ruined the songs chances. It was a shame. I was really rooting for this one to make it.

KT Tunstall and James Bay – “Two Way”

If you were wondering whatever happened to KT Tunstall, she put out an album in 2016 called KIN. KT heard James Bay was a fan of hers and they got together to write this duet. I remember James tweeting about working with her, but then never heard anything else about it. I had to seek this one out and give it a listen. Their voices sound great together, plus you get James’ guitar playing and lyrics about making a relationship work. I may be biased here because I love everything James does but I liked this combo which, unfortunately, didn’t catch on.

Coldplay and Tove Lo – “Fun”

“Fun” was on Coldplay‘s A Head Full of Dreams album. I never would’ve put these two together but it works. Tove Lo isn’t very prominent on it but her voice is weaved nicely through Chris Martin’s throughout the song. It’s about a relationship coming to an end but looking back and saying, “..But didn’t we have fun,” which I feel like is a different perspective. One of those little gems that you may have missed if you didn’t listen to the entire album.

Maroon 5 and Gwen Stefani – “My Heart is Open”

Not sure if Maroon 5 and Gwen Stefani would’ve made music together if not for The Voice, but I’m glad they did. This is on the latest Maroon 5 album V. I think knowing about Gwen’s divorce gives this one more meaning. The soaring piano and Adam’s falsetto gives me chills. They both sing with such emotion and it all works together perfectly. It’s about being scared to fall in love but opening your heart anyway.

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend – “Run Run Run”

Okay, this one was never going to be on the radio, but it deserves to be heard. Two artists that can sing their faces off doing a song together is a no brainer. There was some behind the scenes drama that took away from this one a bit. Some think Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were covering Tokio Hotel, but they weren’t. Kelly was offered the song and recorded it and had no idea Tokio Hotel had done the song as well. The versions aren’t radically different, but Legend and Clarkson’s bluesy and soulful voices take it to a whole other heartbreaking level for me.

Goo Goo Dolls and Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) – “Flood”

John Rzeznik doesn’t like to collaborate a whole lot. Last time I interviewed the Goo Goo Dolls and asked him about getting Sydney on the song, he said at first he was against it because, “I’m a bitch.” He went on to say that he changed his mind because he likes that she sounds like her and doesn’t have a lot of affectation when she sings. I think her voice really compliments John’s on this one. It’s a very sweet love song that hopefully will lead to John warming up to doing more duets in the future.

