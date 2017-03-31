WIN On Fresh: Ed SheeranGoo Goo DollsJohn MayerHansonMore »

What Fictional Place From TV Do You Wish Existed In Real Life?

March 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: nyc, TV

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, then you know all about ‘Los Pollos Hermanos,’ the famous restaurant/drug front from the show. The restaurant will be opening as a pop-up in NYC later this month.

Intern Anthony is super excited about this, since he literally binge-watched Breaking Bad in a couple of days! Karen – who is from New Jersey and loves a good pork roll, wishes ‘Satriale’s Pork Store’ from The Sopranos existed in real life.

What fictional place on your fav show do you wish existed in real life?

Listen to Intern Anthony’s crazy ‘Walter White’ and ‘Tony Soprano’ impressions below!

Here’s more info on the pop-up restaurant from Thrillist.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live