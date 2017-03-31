What Fictional Place From TV Do You Wish Existed In Real Life?

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, then you know all about ‘Los Pollos Hermanos,’ the famous restaurant/drug front from the show. The restaurant will be opening as a pop-up in NYC later this month.

Intern Anthony is super excited about this, since he literally binge-watched Breaking Bad in a couple of days! Karen – who is from New Jersey and loves a good pork roll, wishes ‘Satriale’s Pork Store’ from The Sopranos existed in real life.

What fictional place on your fav show do you wish existed in real life?

Listen to Intern Anthony’s crazy ‘Walter White’ and ‘Tony Soprano’ impressions below!

Here’s more info on the pop-up restaurant from Thrillist.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey