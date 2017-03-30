Karen and Jeffrey Play ‘Prison Price Is Right!’

In light of the shady Bridgegate scandal, where two former Chris Christie allies were sentenced to jail for their roles in the September 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge, this morning, Karen and Jeffrey played a game of ‘Prison Price is Right!’

Jeffrey obtained a list of commissary items from Rikers Island and played a game of “Hi Lo” with Karen.

How much do you think a can of Coke would run you in the clink? What about a six pack of Snickers?

Listen below to find out and play along!

