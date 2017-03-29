What’s The Grossest Food From Your State That People Love To Eat?

What’s the grossest, weirdest foods that you love? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the worst food that people love in every state. In the tri-state, Connecticut’s worst food is the clam pizza and New York’s grossest food that people really love is the garbage plate, which is everything you can think of on one plate, including grilled cheese, eggs, home fries, baked beans, haddock, macaroni salad, Italian sausage and more!

When it came New Jersey, Karen’s hometown, she went OFF when she heard what the worst food was because she absolutely loves it and dared anyone to say anything shady about it!

Listen below to find out what hometown favorite Karen regularly smuggles out of state to bring to her parents.

What’s the most disgusting food that you love to eat? Check out Thrillist’s list of the Worst Foods That People Love In Every State!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey