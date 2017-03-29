Ed Sheeran Reacts to Lookalike Baby

By Hayden Wright

Last week, a Twitter user Tom Davies posed a simple question: “Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does?” He shared a photo of Isla Walton, a two-year-old British child, whose ginger locks and weary expression appeared just like Sheeran.

Good Morning Britain caught up with Sheeran at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he was performing a Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit. They showed him the meme to learn his thoughts:

“She’s not mine, she’s not mine!” he exclaimed. “I’m telling you! It’s mad the kinds of things that go viral!”

Isla’s mother Zoe recently admitted, “I can’t believe how viral it’s gone.” Walton said she hopes “someday” Sheeran will reach out to her infant daughter.

See the original tweet here: