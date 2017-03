What’s an old word that you think people should stop using? This morning, Karen admitted that she still uses the word “stewardess” instead of flight attendant!

Jeffrey said he used to gag when an old boss of his would say “that’s the ticket” whenever he completed a task!

What’s an old word that you think should be retired? Listen below to hear Karen put Jeffrey on blast about an old school word he says everyday!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey