OnTheList with Xtine: 5 Powerhouse Female Musicians Making Their Mark

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

Being that it’s Women’s History Month, I had to highlight the ladies. Adele, Taylor, Katy, and Sia have been dominating radio lately. I have to admit that when looking for new music my taste tends to lean towards guys who play guitar. I can’t help what I like! That also means that if a female artist catches my ear, she has to be something special. Here are a few up and coming artists that are definitely making some noise.

Dua Lipa

If you like your pop music sexy with a bit of rebellion and a whole lot of soul, this 20-something from London is perfect for you. Dua Lipa sounds wise beyond her years and her voice will knock you out. Lipa has been at this since she was a teenager and she’s destined to make a name for herself in the music world. She grew up with an eclectic taste in music, listening to artists ranging from P!nk and Nelly Furtado to Bowie and Destiny’s Child. You can even catch a glimpse of her love for Jay-Z in her music. She’s yet to release her debut album but is already selling out most of the dates on her tour.

Listen to: “Thinking About You”; “Hotter Than Hell”; “Scared to be Lonely”

Joseph

These three sisters from Oregon came onto my radar through James Bay. If you love sweet harmonies that send chills down your spine, you will love them. I recommend you see Joseph live to get the full effect. I like them best when it’s just their three voices and a guitar, so their haunting and emotional lyrics stand out. Plus, hearing their harmonies live is other worldly.

Listen to: “White Flag”; “I Don’t Mind”; “Honest”

Frances

Turn on Frances when you’re relaxing, sipping some red wine, or maybe in need a good cry. She reminds me so much of Adele when she first got started. She’s down to earth, self deprecating, and funny but when she opens her mouth to sing the voice of an angel comes out. I just saw her at Joe’s Pub and she had the entire room completely captivated.

Chills on top of chills listening to @frances_music tonight. I was completely captivated by her beautiful voice. True talent. #joespub A post shared by Christine Richie (@xtinerichie) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Her voice is perfection and has the ability to break my heart and comfort me all at the same time. Frances told the audience that Joe’s Pub was the nicest venue she’s ever played. Wait until she sees the Beacon Theater or Radio City Music Hall, which I have no doubt are both in her future. Her debut album — Things I’ve Never Said — is out now.

Listen to: “Don’t Worry About Me”; “The Last Word”; “Grow”

Maggie Rogers

You might remember the viral video of Pharrell Williams‘ reaction to Maggie Rogers‘ song Alaska during a Master Class at NYU. He was visibly blown away by her talent.

Rogers has made a sound all her own by combining folk and dance music. Rogers has such a unique vision for someone so young that I can’t wait to hear how her sound develops over time. She has an EP out called Now That The Light is Fading and has hit the road for her first tour. All her New York shows are already sold out, but she’s playing a bunch of festivals over the summer so you still have a chance to catch her live.

Listen to: “Alaska”; “Dog Years”; “On + Off”

Bishop Briggs

If you like your music a bit dark and soulful, Bishop Briggs is for you. You’ve probably shazamed her song “Wild Horses” after hearing it in an Acura commercial. She’s had a love of music from a very young age and found her voice while doing karaoke, of all things. Why isn’t there ever a voice like hers when I’m in a Karaoke bar??

Briggs has a big, powerful voice and performs with a ton of passion. She doesn’t have an album out yet but I have a feeling her debut will be impressive.

Listen to: “Wild Horses”; “River”; “Be Your Love”

