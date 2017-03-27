WIN On Fresh: Ed SheeranGoo Goo DollsJohn MayerHansonMore »

What’s The TERRIBLE TV Show That You LOVE To Watch?

March 27, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: TV

Is there a TV show that you know is horrible, but you love it and must watch it anyway?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed their favorite terrible TV shows. Karen loves ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and it’s all because of Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top drama queen antics!

Can you guess terrible TV show that is Jeffrey’s fav? Listen below to find out which show that comes on TLC that Jeffrey absolutely lives for!

Also, here’s Rolling Stone’s list of the 12 Worst TV Shows of all time! How many do YOU watch?

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

