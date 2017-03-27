FM Magazine: Point Foundation – The National LGBTQ Scholarship Fund

Point Foundation is the largest scholarship funding organization of its kind, and Deb Gordon’s guests were Point Foundation’s Communications and Marketing Director Eugene Patron, and Point Scholar Vanessa Watson.

Point Foundation scholarships are given to deserving LGBTQ students, empowering them to achieve their full academic and leadership potential.

“It’s people who are LGBTQ who are active in the community…in Gay Straight Alliance club, many of our scholarship recipients have been active in local state issues – it’s an example of leadership.” said Patron discussing Point scholarship requirements.

Point Foundation recently implemented a new community college program, which allowed Ms. Watson – an FIT student – to become eligible to apply, and the New Jersey native talked about the impact the scholarship award has had on her life.

“As a queer woman of color within many of the communities that I exist in, there wasn’t representation that I felt spoke to me directly…and one of the things that I found as a Point Scholar and within the Point community is this outstanding recognition of who each of us are as individuals…the Point Foundation definitely came into my existence at a time when I truly needed it, but also at a time when I was ready for it.” said Watson

“I’m going to France this summer to study abroad, and I’m going to be going to Hong Kong…things that weren’t necessarily tangible for me…so it’s really refreshing to have that come into fruition now.”

The Point Foundation scholarship application process is currently underway, and New Yorkers who may have not been eligible in the past, are now encouraged to apply.

“Over the year’s…it really became incumbent upon us to create a scholarship for community college students in their last year, like Vanessa, to transition to a four-year program… and this year it is a national scholarship and the application period is open right now,” said Patron.

In addition to scholarship funding, Point Foundation offers LGBTQ students mentoring, leadership development training, and other resources to help them reach their full potential.

Spotlighted the Point Honors Gala to be held on Monday, April 3 at the Plaza Hotel at which actress Uzo Aduba and filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, will be honored for their advocacy of LGBTQ rights and issues. Previous Point Honors recipients include Lena Dunham and Jeffrey Tambor.

For information about applying for a point scholarship, or to learn how you can help support Point Foundation, visit www.pointfoundation.org or connect via social media: facebook/pointfoundation | twitter/pointfoundation | Instagram/pointfoundation|

See below for a video about Point Foundation’s new Community College Program:

–Deb Gordon/WNEW