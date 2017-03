By Radio.com Staff

Zayn Malik has released a new single called “Still Got Time” featuring PartyNextDoor.

Malik teamed with Taylor Swift for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. But perhaps this signals a proper follow-up to his solo debut Mind of Mine is well on its way to becoming a reality.

Check out the new collaborative track below.