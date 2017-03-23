TBT: What Throwback Group Just Got a Writing Credit for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’?

Ed Sheeran recently gave a writing credit to the songwriters behind TLC’s 1999 hit “No Scrubs” due to similarities to his hit, “Shape of You.” This morning, Karen and Jeffrey compared the songs and didn’t hear the similarities, but got their lives reminiscing on TLC’s throwback hits like “Creep” and “Red Light Special.”

They also revealed which member of TLC they would be if they were in the group! Who do you think Karen would be? Would Jeffrey be Left Eye or T-Boz?

See Also: TLC to Headline I Love The 90’s Tour

What’s your favorite TLC song? If you were a member of TLC, who would you be?

Listen below to hear Karen and Jeffrey reminisce over TLC!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey