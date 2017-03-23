WIN On Fresh: $10K Thursday | Ed SheeranGoo Goo DollsJohn Mayer | OneRepublicHansonChris StapletonMore »

#TBT: What Throwback Group Just Got a Writing Credit for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’?

March 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, TLC

Ed Sheeran recently gave a writing credit to the songwriters behind TLC’s 1999 hit “No Scrubs” due to similarities to his hit, “Shape of You.” This morning, Karen and Jeffrey compared the songs and didn’t hear the similarities, but got their lives reminiscing on TLC’s throwback hits like “Creep” and “Red Light Special.”

They also revealed which member of TLC they would be if they were in the group! Who do you think Karen would be? Would Jeffrey be Left Eye or T-Boz?

See Also: TLC to Headline I Love The 90’s Tour

What’s your favorite TLC song? If you were a member of TLC, who would you be?

Listen below to hear Karen and Jeffrey reminisce over TLC!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live