Hell To the No!: NYC is Officially the Most Expensive City in the U.S.

NYC has just been named the most expensive city in the US and the ninth most expensive city in the world! This morning, Karen, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony talked about the ways they’ve been ripped off in the city.

Karen said she once parked her car in Midtown for two hours and it cost her $55!! Jeffrey said that when he goes to his local corner store, they constantly make up their own prices for their items.

Intern Anthony admitted that he once ended up spending a crazy amount of money on a lobster roll during a date with his girlfriend Stephanie because he didn’t want to look cheap as hell!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey