WIN On Fresh: $10K Thursday | Ed SheeranGoo Goo DollsJohn Mayer | OneRepublicHansonChris StapletonMore »

Hell To the No!: NYC is Officially the Most Expensive City in the U.S.

March 22, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: nyc

NYC has just been named the most expensive city in the US and the ninth most expensive city in the world! This morning, Karen, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony talked about the ways they’ve been ripped off in the city.

Karen said she once parked her car in Midtown for two hours and it cost her $55!! Jeffrey said that when he goes to his local corner store, they constantly make up their own prices for their items.

Intern Anthony admitted that he once ended up spending a crazy amount of money on a lobster roll during a date with his girlfriend Stephanie because he didn’t want to look cheap as hell!

How often do you feel ripped off in NYC? Listen to Karen, Jeffrey and Intern Anthony’s stories below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live