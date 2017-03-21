This Week on FM Magazine: Children’s Aid Society

Deb Gordon’s guest was Alexandra Cannon, Co-president of the Children’s Aid Society Associates Council. Children’s Aid Society is one of the longest children’s services agencies in the country and is dedicated to helping New York children succeed and thrive.

“The organization really understands that they need to look at children holistically – so that means everything from health care, to home life, to education, to social and emotional support,” said Cannon.

The Children’s Aid Society serves children and their families in all five boroughs and Westchester County, through a myriad of programs and services that focus on all aspects of youth development from early childhood to adolescence.

“There are many important causes today facing children, so a good education, of course, is important, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have access to healthy foods or really enough food at all…how can you focus?,” said Cannon.

“So, the fact that Children’s Aid looks at children holistically and all the things that could be affecting them, is what makes them so successful.”

The Associates Council holds several fundraising events throughout the year to support the Children’s Aid Society and is hosting its Seventh Annual Spring Benefit on Thursday, March 30th at Manhattan Penthouse.

For tickets visit, www.picatic.com/TheSpringBenefit2017. To learn more about Children’s Aid Society’s programs and services, visit www.childrensaidsociety.org.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW