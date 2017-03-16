Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety

By Hayden Wright

Demi Lovato’s journey in recovery has reached a new milestone: She’s been sober for five consecutive years. Lovato shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message to family and friends.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey,” she wrote. “So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

The singer shared a screenshot of a sobriety counter app marking the occasion: 5 years, 60 months, 1,827 days, 43,813 hours — one day at a time.

Five years ago, Lovato was hospitalized for addiction and eating disorders, prompting her to make a change and dive into recovery.