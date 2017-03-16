BlameItOnTheVodka: Have You Ever Been Drunk in an Inappropriate Setting?

Have you ever been drunk in an inappropriate setting? A substitute teacher in Lexington, South Carolina was recently caught with a box of wine while teaching algebra to high school students. The teacher got sick in class and when the principal came to check on her, she was so drunk she couldn’t even stand!

The story got Karen and Jeffrey thinking about the times they’ve been drunk in inappropriate settings.

Jeffrey once got so champagne wasted at a friend’s wedding that he got a little crazy in the limo ride back home. Karen once got drunk while entertaining guests at her home and fell asleep on them for hours!

Intern Anthony also revealed that he once got drunk on the way to customs in Mexico!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey