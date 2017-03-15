WIN On Fresh: $10K Thursday | Goo Goo DollsJohn Mayer | OneRepublicLady GagaKings Of Leon | Nickelback | Mike PosnerChris StapletonMore »

Real Life Soap Opera: Polyamorous Couple Gets Tri-Custody of Child

March 15, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: parenting, Relationships

A judge on Long Island has granted the first ever tri-custody of a child!

Dawn and Michael Marano got married in 1994 and were monogamous until they invited their neighbor Andrea Garcia to live with them in 2001, then they became a “trio” — a polyamorous couple.

Shortly after, the trio decided they wanted to have a child and since Dawn wasn’t able to conceive naturally, Andrea decided to carry the child and the boy was born in January 2007.

18 months later, the relationship went sour and Dawn and Andrea decided they wanted to become a twosome and broke up with Michael! This is when things got ugly!

Read more HERE.

So, what happened after the ladies decided to become a twosome? Listen to Karen and Jeffrey spill the tea on what went down below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

