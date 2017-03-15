Lorde Gets Technical During Making of ‘Melodrama’

Lorde will follow up her wildly successful debut when Melodrama is released on June 16th. If the reception toward the album’s first singles — “Green Light” and “Liability” — and her performances of the two on Saturday Night Live are any indication, Lorde’s success is sure to continue.

The New Zealander took an increased interest in her sophomore album’s production. The aid of Jack Antonoff — who has written and produced music for his band fun., Sara Bareilles, Taylor Swift, and Sia — helped guide Lorde through technical aspects during recording.

“I have such a vision for my music sonically… I had to get involved,” Lorde told Karen and Jeffrey of Fresh 102.7. “It’s hard producing if you’re not particularly technical, but Jack Antonoff, who I wrote the record with, was very into — once he realized I wanted to know what was going on, he started teaching me.”

Antonoff’s experience served Lorde well, allowing her to fine tune even the smallest details in the studio.

“I’m so specific about the texture of the kick drum, the low end of the kick drum, the attack of the snare, you know just these tiny, little parts of the production. It was an amazing journey and I feel like this music, it doesn’t sound like Jack, it sounds like me because of that,” she says.