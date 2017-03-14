John Legend, St. Vincent, Zach Galifianakis Join Forces

By Annie Reuter

Various artists and actors are teaming up in support of Planned Parenthood including John Legend, St. Vincent, Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Stewart and Chvrches. Creative Independent editor-in-chief Brandon Stosuy announced a collaboration between St. Vincent, Galifianakis and Legend for Planned Parenthood late last week in a photo posted to Twitter.

Related: Katy Perry’s Political Awakening: 5 Key Phases

“I’m working on something for Planned Parenthood on behalf of @thecreativeindp. These are some of the people involved. More soon,” he writes alongside a photo of Legend and St. Vincent seated at a piano while Galifianakis looks on.

Additionally, Chvrches and Kristen Stewart have also collaborated in support of Planned Parenthood. Stewart is directing “a musically oriented piece” with Chvrches to benefit the organization.

“I had been asking them to let me do something for them for a while,” Stewart tells The Los Angeles Times. “They’re so good. I ended up with a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc that highlights the cause in a sweet but quiet and confronting way.”