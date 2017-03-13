Hanson Announce 25th Anniversary World Tour

By Amanda Wicks
It’s been 25 years since the brotherly trio Hanson formed and 20 years since they released their hit album Middle of Nowhere, so to celebrate they’ll be heading out on the road for their Middle Of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour beginning this summer.
Hanson will kick things off in June in Europe before launching the North American leg of their tour in September. They begin in Dallas, Texas on September 12th and wrap up in Houston, Texas on October 27th. “Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” keyboardist Taylor Hanson said in a statement.
Guitarist Isaac Hanson added, “This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”
Hanson will also be releasing a compilation album, Middle Of Everywhere – The Greatest Hits, which will feature the new track “I Was Born” in addition to their previous hits like “MMMbop.” No release date has yet been set for that project.
For more information about tickets, visit Hanson’s website and check out the full list of dates below.
6/1 – Cologne GERMANY @ Gloria
6/2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS @ Paradiso
6/3 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo
6/5 – Paris, France @ La Cigale
6/7 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
6/9 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
6/10 – London, England @ Shepards Bush Empire
9/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/13 – Austin, TX @ Emos East
9/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon
9/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
9/19 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
9/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
9/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
9/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
9/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
9/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
9/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
9/30 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
10/1 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
10/3 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
10/4 – Toronto, ON @ Danford Music Hall
10/6 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
10/7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
10/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
10/27 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
