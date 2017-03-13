Chance The Rapper Appreciates Kanye West the Comedian

By Radio.com Staff

Chance The Rapper appreciates Kanye West’s sense of humor.

In a new, wide-ranging interview with Complex, the Chicago MC discussed West’s comedic virtues.

“Ye is a comedian in a lot of ways,” said Chance. “He writes stuff that is painfully funny and painfully true. And that’s why you respect comedy and that’s why you respect his work.”

“His best lines are lines that are just funny, whether it’s, like, a word being mispronounced, or a weird take on something that a lot of people wouldn’t necessarily say out loud—not making light of [it],” he continued “but in a clever way exposing something that’s socially wrong, you know?”