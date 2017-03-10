X Ambassadors will Support ACLU with New Track ‘Hoping’

By Amanda Wicks

Like many artists standing up for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, X Ambassadors shared a new single “Hoping” today (March 10th). All proceeds from track’s sales and streams for the next six months will go to benefit the ACLU.

The anthemic song ends with a gospel choir backing lead singer Sam Harris for the lyrics, “Keep on hoping/ It all feels broken/ But you know I’ll stick around.”

“‘Hoping’ is a song for everyone currently living in fear,” Harris said in a statement. “We proudly support the efforts of the ACLU, an organization which combats hatred and prejudice in this country. We will continue to fight against sexism, racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, homophobia, xenophobia, and the pervasive intolerance being encouraged under our current administration. As long as there are those of us who suffer and experience injustice in this world, we will continue to use our music and our voices to speak up. Our resistance is one of love and hope.”

“Hoping” is available to download and stream on all major platforms. For more information, check out X Ambassadors’ website.