Has Jeffrey been holding out on us?

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the hottest new couple on the block, J.Lo and A-Rod and Karen put Jeffrey on blast, saying that the real reason why he is so obsessed with #JRod is because J.Lo is his BFF!!

Is Jeffrey really friends with J.Lo?? Listen below to find out:

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey